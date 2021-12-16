Is there any tender between Cosmary and Alex? In Amici’s school the dancer and the singer continue to be closer and closer. There are not a few everyday situations where the two look for each other, but Alex appeared quite restrained: outside his girlfriend is watching him!

Tender between is being born Alex And Cosmary? The new dancer from Friends 21 seems to have given a new energy to the singer, usually quite melancholy and suddenly become likeable and joyful. From what appeared to be just a game, it seems that a sincere sympathy is being born e complicity. The two, in fact, often stay together inside the house, between moments of everyday life and deeper conversations.

Cosmary, in particular, it seems to be set out to conquer Alex. Although the singer does not smoke, the dancer she constantly asks him to keep her company during the cigarette break. “Again?” Alex asked with a smile.

Not only that, even the time of the shopping list was another opportunity for stay close. That’s why the choice of foods to buy was long! “But are they still doing the shopping?” Nicole asked suspiciously.

Friends: Alex tells Cosmary

“She tries a lot! ”, this was the sentence of Serena, who noticed how Cosmary do not miss an opportunity to try to get closer to Alex. The singer, however, having a fiancée outside looking at him, he showed himself more detached and on his own.

However, this did not prevent him from telling an important part of his life precisely to Cosmary. The dancer, in fact, asked him what his was like relationship with the father, And Alex he explained to her that only from the age of 15 did he really know him:

“I had seen him before, but to me he was just a friend. We were far away because after the separation he chose to return to live in England ”.

In short, Alex opened with Cosmary, revealing more about her family. A beautiful will be born friendship between the two or this complicity indicates a new one feeling what is blooming? The girlfriend of Alex would already be very annoyed by the situation, we’ll see what happens!