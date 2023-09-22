DThe 92-year-old Rupert Murdoch is stepping down from the leadership role of his media empire in a phase of upheaval. Newspapers that formed the basis for his rise are still searching for a lucrative business model. The classic television network Fox, with which Murdoch put the trio of ABC, NBC and CBS that had dominated for decades, in their place, is now confronted with a fragmenting audience. New streaming offers in particular are driving development.

Fox News, America’s most successful news channel far ahead of competitors such as CNN or MSNBC and one of the most important sources of profit, is looking for a line after important driving forces such as presenter Tucker Carlson had to leave the company and the relationship with Donald Trump and thus with his extensive following has become clouded and other lawsuits are pending over reporting on election fraud. The first, with voting machine manufacturer Dominion, ended in a settlement in which Fox had to pay almost $800 million.