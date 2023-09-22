The future of the proceedings of the four Real Madrid youth players charged with the dissemination of a sexual video in which a minor and another girl appear becomes complicated. Preliminary Proceedings 2508/2023 of the Investigative Court number 3 of San Bartolomé de Tirajana (Gran Canaria) confirm that at least one witness has revealed that the images of the sexual encounter in Gran Canaria on the night of June 15 between FR, JR and AG , (all of them Real Madrid C footballers and originally from outside the archipelago), and the two girls circulated for at least a month through WhatsApp among a number of people that the investigation has not yet been able to determine.

The reports already in the possession of Judge Julio Wood Rodríguez, part of which this newspaper has had access to, show that the case already has a prosecution witness who could greatly harm the interests of the accused. This is a fifth player from a minor division Canary Islands team to whom the fourth accused Madrid player – the Canary Islander RA, a Castilla footballer who did not participate in the sexual encounter – showed him the recording “on his own telephone terminal” on the date undetermined date of the month of July” and “knowing of the illegality of the video.”

Precisely, RA’s accusation comes from the fact of not having reported the distribution of the video and having shown it to third parties, in this case to this soccer player who plays for a team in the archipelago and who was the one who warned the victims that the Recording of their meeting at the exclusive Beach Club Amadores was being broadcast without their consent.

Neither the court nor the Prosecutor’s Office have the slightest doubt about the veracity of this prosecution witness because the Castilla youth player himself reliably admitted having spread the recording without realizing the scope of the confession. «Through an audio message from the instant messaging application WhatsApp, the investigated RA would have acknowledged that xxx (the minor) had received the aforementioned video on her telephone terminal and shown it to xxxx (the footballer witness).

“Disseminated to other people”



The prosecutor’s account incorporated into the case – who insists that “according to statements from other witnesses, the video could have been disseminated to other people” – provides the most detailed account of the events known so far. «During the night of June 15, 2023, while they were in a private room at the Amadores Beach Club establishment in Mogan, Gran Canaria, the investigated persons FR, JR, and AG would have had consensual sexual relations with the minor xxx (born in the year 2006) and xxx (of legal age), explains the Public Ministry.

«At a given moment, the investigators FR, JR and AG, by common agreement and without xxx and xxx having given their prior consent, decided to film the sexual encounter, using the telephone terminal of one of them. Thus, those investigated would have passed the phone between them while they were recording the sexual encounter, all of them participating in the making of the videos,” the Prosecutor’s Office continues.

“Such a recording would not have gone unnoticed by xxx and xxx (the victims), who would have confronted those under investigation and asked them to delete them, apparently agreeing to what was requested,” explains the document from the public prosecution, which reveals that the girls only found out about the dissemination of the video after the Castilla player showed the recording to the Canarian soccer player known to the victims.

One of the judge’s orders, dated September 19, introduces, however, some nuances about what happened that night. According to the two girls, they are only sure that two of the three footballers who participated in the sexual encounter (FR and JR) “swiped their cell phones” to record them. Relationships that took place in what they define as a “private cabin” at the Beach Club Amadores.

Magistrate Julio Wood Rodríguez in his writings reveals that there is a second witness, another girl, “who spent the day with the possible victims and those investigated” and that he has confirmed that “the complainants were left alone with the three investigated in one of the private cabins and that they closed the curtains, before which he decided to go to the private communal pool area of ​​the beach club with RA. That girl, the judge says, “also declared that she heard them having sexual relations from outside and that, upon returning, the complainants said that they believed they had been recorded.”

Judge Wood, who in his records assures that there are “indications” that not only was that file not deleted but also that it “was disseminated to third parties”, has summoned to declare as under investigation (former figure of the accused) the next November 8 in the morning and by videoconference to the four footballers (who reside in Madrid) supposedly involved in the events: the three players from the third team who participated in the sexual encounter, recorded it and supposedly broadcast it, and the footballer from the second team that did not participate in the sexual relationship, but that received the video, did not report it and showed it to a fifth footballer who plays in the Canary Islands competition, who is now the prosecution witness.

Focus on mobile phones



The magistrate, according to judicial sources, hopes to have on his table the cell phones of the four players on the day of the interrogation, three of whom were arrested on Thursday of last week at the Madrid sports center in Valdebebas. accused of an alleged crime of revealing secrets of a sexual nature.

Apart from trying to determine the responsibility of each of the players in the dissemination of the video, both the Gran Canaria judge and the Judicial Police Unit of the Civil Guard want to know how many people received or ‘bounced’ the recording. Investigators fear that several dozen people may have seen the video, which is now known to have been broadcast for at least a month, despite the footballers promising the girls that they had deleted it from their phones.

On October 27, in principle, Judge Wood also summoned the three women involved in these events to testify. The two complainants who appear in the video and that third girl, a friend of the previous ones, who does not appear in the sexual images, but who was at the Amadores beach club that day.