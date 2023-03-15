Intesa Sanpaolo revokes the trade union mandate to the ABI

Intesa Sanpaolo communicated to Abi the revocation of the mandate of representation “due to the loss of a relationship of trust towards the Casl (Committee for Trade Union and Labor Affairs, ed.) and the ABI in the negotiations with the unions regarding the new contract”. The institute “will continue the dialogue – with an open attitude and spirit of collaboration – with trade union organizations in full respect of reciprocal roles, as has always happened, continuing to consider industrial relations an essential element in achieving the group’s objectives, in the interest of all workers in the sector, of our people and of the bank itself”.

Thus in a note a spokesman for Intesa Sanpaolo in reference to the statements of the president of ABI, Antonio Patuelli, for whom the ‘tear’ of Ca’ de Sass which removed the trade union representation from the ABI is linked “to a misunderstanding with the union, not with us“. Two weeks ago, in fact, the credit institution decided to revoke the delegation to be represented at union level by the ABI in a particularly delicate moment, in which the banking unions and the ABI are negotiating on the renewal of the national contract expired on 31 December 2022. At the end of the meeting of February 28 scorso, which was attended by Abi and Fabi, First-Cisl, Fisac-Cgil, Uilca, Unisin, Falcri-Silcea-Sinfub, representing workers, the parties had agreed that the meetings will take place by 30 April 2023 as an extension to the previous deadline.

