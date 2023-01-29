Sword Art Online between light novels, anime, films, manga and other collateral works over time it has won a large number of fans, still today linked to the stories and characters created by sensei Reki Kawahara. Among them there is of course also Asunaprotagonist of Lycheeri cosplay Titania version.

Asuna is one of the central characters in most of the Sword Art Online story arcs. In that of Alfheim Online she finds herself in spite of her trapped in the avatar of Titania, the fairy queen, with no possibility of disconnecting from this virtual world, waiting for the brave Kirito to save her.

Lycheeri’s cosplay is based precisely on this popular version of the character of which she has created a very faithful and accurate representation, as we can see in the shots below. Nothing is missing: the iconic red and white dress has been recreated to perfection as well as the wig and elf ears characteristic of this variant of Asuna.

