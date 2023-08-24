Yevgeny Prigozhin was on the private jet that crashed in the region north of Moscow on Wednesday (23.Aug)

Netizens echoed the crash of the plane that killed the leader of the Wagner Group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, and associated his death with the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin. The private jet that left Moscow this Wednesday (23.Aug.2023) bound for St. Petersburg crashed in the region north of the Russian capital. The country’s Emergencies Ministry said all 10 passengers aboard the Embraer Legacy-600 aircraft were killed in the crash.

The term “Putin”, “Prigozhin” and “Wagner” were among the most talked about topics on the social network X (ex-Twitter) this afternoon. In all, there were more than 1.16 million mentions. Prigozhin was one of those responsible for the riot in late June protesting the Russian Defense Ministry’s conduct of the war.

“It seems that a plane that had Prigozhin as one of the passengers ‘crashed’ in Russia. That’s something, is not it…”wrote a X user when sharing a GIF (in English, Graphics Interchange Format) of Putin making quotation marks with his hands.

It seems that a plane that had Prigozhin as one of the passengers "crashed" in Russia. That's something, is not it…

another netizen recommended: “Never take a flight with Putin’s enemies”.

Wagner Group of Russian mercenaries, beefing with the Russian government:

Putin automatically…

"Yevgeny Prigozhin dies in plane crash" Putin upon receiving the news:

Putin watching Prighozin's plane crash just now

REMEMBER THE RIOT

The Wagner Group started, on June 23, a rebellion in Russia. At the time, Yevgeny Prigozhin claimed that Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu was deceiving President Vladimir Putin and the country’s population about the real situation of the conflict.

The head of Wagner said there was still no reason for the Kremlin to invade Ukraine, as neither Kiev nor NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) threatened to attack Russia. Prigozhin stated that the aim of the war is to distribute Ukraine’s natural and industrial resources to the Russian elite.

On June 24, Russia established an anti-terrorist protocol in the Russian capital region. The government also set up roadblocks to make it difficult for the mercenary group to pass through.

However, the head of the Wagner group ordered the retreat of the mercenary forces on their way to the Russian capital. According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Belarus, Prigozhin agreed to stop the advance on Russian territory after a conversation with Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko. After that, the leader of the paramilitary group left the Russian city of Rostov-on-Don and headed towards Belarus.

Still on the night of June 24th, it was the turn of the Wagner Group mercenaries. leave Rostov and return to their bases. According to Prigozhin, the paramilitary community has more than 25,000 soldiers.

On June 26, Yevgeny Prigozhin said that the rebellion was not intended to overthrow Putin’s governmentbut of “avoid destruction” of the paramilitary group.

On Tuesday (22.Aug), in the 1st video released after the rebellion, Prigozhin appears in a field, wearing military uniform and holding a rifle. From his speech, he appeared to be in Africa: “The temperature is over 50°C, everything we like. The Wagner Group makes Russia even greater on all continents and Africa freer. Justice and happiness for the African people, we are turning life for the Islamic State, Al-Qaeda and other bad guys into a nightmare.”