The inhabitants of the Mulauco neighborhood in the central part of Quito, placed a notice where they warn criminals of the supposed punishment that awaits them, if these are caught stealing on your block.

Neighbors of the sector created a “defense” initiative to deal with the criminal acts of which they have been a victim throughout 2023 and that they have not been able to be detained by the control entities.

Even the repeated states of exception, decreed by the president, Guillermo Lasso in the country, They have not had an effect on reducing the insecurity that plagues Ecuadorian territory.

Apparently, given the wave of crime, the inhabitants decided to take the law into their own hands, warning criminals what their possible punishment will be if they are found stealing in the neighborhood.

With a poster, the residents warn the vandals of their possible sentence: “Organized neighborhood. Captured thief will be burned” says the banner hanging on one of the light poles in the Pifo parish of the Metropolitan District of Quito.

“Before the cartels told the criminals that they would be executed, now they are told how, they are told that they will be burned,” says Rosa López, a vendor and resident of the Mulauco sector in an interview with ‘RT’.

According to the outlet, although the woman knows that justice on their own violates the legislation of the countryshe justifies it by saying: “If we don’t protect each other, nobody is going to protect us. Crime is getting worse every day.”

Nevertheless, the residents affirm that they continue to demand control from the authorities, because doing without them is not an option, precisely at the beginning of August, the residents of a neighboring sector, known as Llano Grande, demanded the presence of more police after a group of adolescents was assaulted a few meters from the (UPC) , the Community Police Unit.

According to ‘El País’, this plan has been replicated in other neighborhoods of the capital, such as the Gualo, Amazonas, Moraspungo and Zavalawhere the neighborhood organization is imposed as a security body to fight and seek the support of the police in day and night patrols.

Two criminals were subdued by the community, in the Galán neighborhood

