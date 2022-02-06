In Riola Sardo the second round of the tournament, with the official Honda rider showing all his supremacy. In MX2 he wins and convinces Tondel on Fantic

Two out of two completed, now we don’t mess around anymore. To tell the truth, they didn’t even joke before, and they didn’t even do it in Alghero, when on the occasion of the first round of the Internazionali d’Italia Motocross Jeremy Seewer (Yamaha) and Tim Gajser (Honda) pulled out their claws for the very first tests of MXGP 2022. The second act of the tournament, which took place all in Sardinia, saw the strongest Italian riders compete with the best cross riders in the world, the latter with the aim of “running in” at best for the start of the Motocross World Championship , which kicks off on Sunday 20 February from Matterley Basin, Great Britain (updated calendar here). And probably without Ktm’s top driver, Jeffrey Herlings.

MX1: green light for Gajser – With the Yamaha duo Jeremy Seewer and Maxime Renaux engaged in the round of the Internationals of France in Lacapelle Marival (with the MX2 2021 world champion who got the better of the more experienced teammate), in Riola Sardo the go-ahead for Tim Gajser ( Honda). Who knows what thoughts go through the Slovenian's head with Jeffrey Herlings injured during the photo shoot at the beginning of the season for having exaggerated with a whip at reduced speed and seeing himself dominating the Internazionali d'Italia Motocross. The Hrc standard bearer, in fact, trimmed over 18 "to Jorge Prado (Gas Gas), with Jeremy Van Horebeek leading the Beta of the Sdm Corse team to the podium, but 44" from the winner. Excellent proof of our Alberto Forato (Gas Gas SM Action), who outdistanced Mitchell Evans (Honda, who returned after the very long stop that kept him away from the racing fields for the whole of 2021) and Alvin Ostlund (Yamaha). All the others were voiced by Tim Gajser, MX1 champion.

MX2: super Tondel – More than something had already been glimpsed on the occasion of the MX2 heats in Alghero. Confirmations arrive in Riola Sardo: they are signed by Cornelius Tondel, which makes the Fantic 250 2T sing on the sand as only Nicholas Lapucci (4th) has been able to do recently. Simon Langenfelder (Gas Gas) and Hakon Osterhagen (Fantic) complete the podium. Sunday more than satisfactory for Fantic, with three bikes in the top four. Honda Gariboldi’s new gem, Hakon Fredriksen, completes the Top5, ahead of Mattia Guadagnini (Gas Gas). MX2 title to Tondel.

Supercampione: Gajser confirms, better Guadagnini – The Supercampione's heat is almost a photocopy of the previous two: Tim Gajser wins, Jorge Prado chases at 18 ". On the podium also Tondel, first among the MX2, but this time followed by Mattia Guadagnini. Tom Koch (Ktm) closes the Top5. Gajser wins the championship with full points ahead of Tondel and Koch.

Motocross International of Italy 2022, Riola Sardo: MX1 race classification – 1. Tim Gajser (Slo-Honda)

2. Jorge Prado Garcia (Spa-Gas Gas)

3. Jeremy Van Horebeek (Bel-Beta)

4. Alberto Forato (Ita-Gas Gas)

Motocross International of Italy 2022, Riola Sardo: MX2 race classification – 1. Cornelius Tondel (Nor-Fantic)

2. Simon Langenfelder (Ger-Gas Gas)

3. Hakon Osterhaggen (Nor-Fantic)

4. Nicholas Lapucci (Ita-Fantic)

5. Hakon Fredriksen (Nor-Honda)

Internazionali d’Italia Motocross 2022, Riola Sardo: Supercampione race classification – 1. Tim Gajser (Slo-Honda MX1)

2. Jorge Prado Garcia (Spa-Gas Gas MX1)

3. Cornelius Tondel (Nor-Fantic MX2)

4. Mattia Guadagnini (Ita-Gas Gas MX2)

5. Tom Koch (Ger-Ktm MX1)

Motocross International of Italy 2022, Riola Sardo: MX1 championship final classification – 1. Tim Gajser (Slo-Honda) 47 points

2. Alberto Forato (Ita-Gas Gas) 36

4. Mithcell Evans (Aus-Honda) 28

5. Jeremy Seewer (Svi-Yamaha) 25

Motocross International of Italy 2022, Riola Sardo: MX2 championship final classification – 1. Cornelius Tondel (Nor-Fantic) 47

2. Simon Langenfelder (Ger-Gas Gas) 40

3. Hakon Fredriksen (Nor-Honda) 36

4. Nicholas Lapucci (Ita-Fantic) 33

5. Mattia Guadagnini (Ita-Gas Gas) 31

Motocross International of Italy 2022, Riola Sardo: Supercampione championship final classification – 1. Tim Gajser (Slo-Honda MX1) 50 points

2. Cornelius Tondel (Nor-Fantic MX2) 34

3. Tom Koch (Ger-Ktm MX1) 31

4. Simon Langenfelder (Ger-Gas Gas MX2) 30

5. Alberto Forato (Ita-Gas Gas MX1) 28