The FC Barcelona He signed a very important victory in his fight for the Champions League places, 4-2 against a direct rival like Atlético de Madrid, from whom he snatched fourth place, this Sunday in the star game of the 23rd day of the Spanish LaLiga.

Jordi Alba (minute 9), Gavi (20), the Uruguayan Ronald Araújo (42) and the Brazilian Daniel Alves (48) scored the Barça goals at the Camp Nou. Atlético had gone ahead in the 7th minute with a goal from the Belgian Yannick Carrasco and in the 57th the Uruguayan Luis Suárez had put the final 4-2 on the scoreboard.

But, beyond the joy that the victory and the good game left, in Barcelona it aroused concern the expulsion of Dani Alves. In fact, the concern is shared with Carrasco, the rival who received the terrible kick.

That’s how it went The agression that the referee Gil Manzano determined, with the help of the VAR, that he deserved the red.

What comes for Barcelona

fourth place, which the Catalan team now has a two-point lead over their opponent from Madrid this Sunday, is the last team to qualify for the next Champions League in the Spanish tournament. Barça, weighed down by its poor start to the season, has that objective as a priority against its complicated financial situation.

After the disappointments of January with the defeats against Real Madrid in the semifinals of the Spanish Super Cup and with Athletic Bilbao in the round of 16 of the Copa del Rey, Barça regained confidence by chaining two consecutive wins in the League. All this before visiting Espanyol in a derby next week and already receiving Napoli in their Europa League tie, a tournament that they play since the Champions League, where they could not qualify for the round of 16.

The Athletic stops at the Camp Nou the attempt to recover that he had outlined with the victory against Valencia on January 22. Just before, the ‘colchoneros’ had also fallen in the semifinals of the Spanish Super Cup (against Athletic) and had also been eliminated in the round of 16 of the Copa del Rey (against Real Sociedad).

Atlético’s last away league victory dates back to the end of November, when they thrashed 4-1 in Cádiz. Both Barça and Atlético are far from the fight for the title this season, as they are provisionally 12 and 14 points behind the leader Real Madrid, who host Granada (16th) in the last round on Sunday.

