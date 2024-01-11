The Hague (agencies)

Yesterday, the International Court of Justice in The Hague began holding hearings related to the lawsuit filed by South Africa, accusing Israel of committing violations in the Gaza Strip.

During sessions over two days, the court will hear South Africa’s justifications for filing the lawsuit, and Israel’s response to the justifications.

A ruling is expected to be issued later this month regarding urgent procedures. Pro-Palestinian and pro-Israel demonstrators gathered in front of the court, the highest judicial body in the United Nations.

South Africa demands legal protection for the Palestinians in summary proceedings, and also wants the court's judges to order a ceasefire.