New York (Union)

The UN Security Council called, in a resolution, for an “immediate” halt to Houthi attacks on ships in the Red Sea, and also called on all countries to respect the arms embargo imposed on the “Houthi” group.

The resolution, drafted by the United States and Japan, and adopted by the Council by a majority of 11 members, “condemns in the strongest terms the attacks that have targeted at least 24 commercial ships since November 19, 2023,” the date on which the Houthis seized the ship “Galaxy Leader” and took its 25 crew members hostage. . The resolution demands that “the Houthis immediately put an end” to attacks that “impede international trade and undermine the rights and freedoms of navigation as well as peace and security in the region.”

In its decision, the Council stressed respect for international law, noting that it “took note” of the right of member states to defend ships against attacks. These attacks threaten navigation in the waterway, through which about 12 percent of global trade is transported. The resolution adopted by the Security Council refers to the “widespread” violations of the arms embargo imposed on the Houthis, and on the other hand recalls the need for all member states to “respect” their obligations in this regard and “condemns the provision of weapons” to the Houthis.