Atopic dermatitis is a chronic skin condition that affects a considerable percentage of the child population worldwide. Today, September 14, is International Atopic Dermatitis Daya day to make this health condition visible.

However, beyond the physical challenges that this disease presents, such as intense itching and skin rashes, there is a problem that often goes unnoticed: bullying.

Within the framework of International Atopic Dermatitis Dayit is important to highlight how this condition can become a vulnerability factor in the school environment.

Atopic dermatitis is a multifactorial condition that results from the interaction of genetic, environmental and immunological factors. According to Dr. Norma Torres, Medical Manager of Inflammation and Immunology at Pfizer, the genetic component plays an important role, and many people diagnosed have a family history of the disease. However, another factor that significantly affects children with atopic dermatitis is bullying.

In Mexico, 23% of students report experiencing bullying at least a few times a month. Children with atopic dermatitis are especially vulnerable due to the visible appearance of breakouts on their skin and the false belief that the disease is contagious. This can lead to up to 69% of affected children having their quality of life affected in emotional, physical and functional aspects. Discrimination based on appearance is a significant problem affecting these children.

Bullying, as defined by UNICEF, involves continuous and deliberate physical and/or psychological persecution by one student towards another. In the case of children with atopic dermatitis, this can manifest itself through teasing, hurtful comments, and social exclusion due to their appearance.

Dr. Norma Torres emphasizes the importance of creating safe, bullying-free school environments for all children, including those with atopic dermatitis. To achieve this, it is essential to provide information in schools to demystify the disease and promote empathy among students. Parents and teachers must play an active role in promoting an environment of respect and understanding.

Furthermore, Dr. Torres points out that during the hot season, children with atopic dermatitis may experience more flare-ups due to sweat and to environmental factors such as pollen. This can increase your vulnerability to bullying. Therefore, it is essential that children understand their condition and receive support both at home and at school.

He International Atopic Dermatitis Day reminds us of the importance of not only addressing the medical aspects of this disease, but also the psychological and social challenges faced by children who suffer from it. It is the responsibility of society, schools and families to work together to create a safe and supportive environment for all children, regardless of their medical condition.