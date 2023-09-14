Like every Thursday, Epic Games has revealed the new free games of theEpic Games Store. They will be available starting from September 21, 2023 and it is about: Out of Line and The Forest Quartet.
Once claimed the games will be yours forever: you just have to access the Epic Games Launcher and in the store section reach the list of free games and add them to your library. You will have one week to get the new free titles for PC.
Out of Line
Out of Line is a game 2D adventure with platforms and puzzles to solve. The system requirements are:
- Operating system: Windows 10 64-bit
- Processor: Intel i7 920 @ 2.7 GHz, AMD Phenom II 945 @ 3.0 GHz
- Memory: 4 GB RAM
- Video card: NVIDIA GTX 660, Radeon R9-270
The Forest Quartet
The Forest Quartet is a game 3D puzzles with a strong narrative imprint. The system requirements are:
- Operating system: Windows 10
- Processor: Intel Core i5 2500 @3.3 GHz, AMD FX 6120 @3.6 GHz
- Memory: 8 GB RAM
- Video card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 680, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960M, AMD Radeon HD 7870
- DirectX: Version 11
- Memory: 2 GB of available space
