Like every Thursday, Epic Games has revealed the new free games of theEpic Games Store. They will be available starting from September 21, 2023 and it is about: Out of Line and The Forest Quartet.

Once claimed the games will be yours forever: you just have to access the Epic Games Launcher and in the store section reach the list of free games and add them to your library. You will have one week to get the new free titles for PC.