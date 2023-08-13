The International Astronomy Center announced that the Astronomical Seal Observatory was able to photograph the planet Venus during the day, from the sky of the Emirates, and Venus appears in the crescent phase, on the day of the conjunction itself.

He explained that a telescope with a diameter of 14 inches was used, and it was directed towards Venus during the day, as it is located near the sun, at a distance of approximately 8 degrees.

Venus appeared in the form of a large and clear crescent, and Venus reaches inner conjunction today at 11:15 GMT.

He pointed out that Venus will disappear for a few days from sight in the glare of the sun, only to reappear after several days as a very bright orb that can be seen easily.

Engineer Muhammad Shawkat Odeh, Director of the International Astronomy Center, explained that the moon has phases such as the new moon, crescent, quadrature, and full moon, and the planet Mercury and Venus also have phases.

He pointed out that on this day, the planet Venus reaches the inner conjunction, and this means that the sun, Venus and the earth lie on one straight line, and Venus is in the middle.

He stressed that in theory, the flower is supposed to be in the phase of appendage, and nothing appears from it at the time of conjugation. And he emphasized that at the time of conjunction it sometimes makes an angle with the sun that allows it to appear in the form of a crescent until the day of conjunction, due to the inclination of the plane of Venus’s orbit around the sun. Pointing out that it was the closest distance between Venus and the sun this morning, and it was located at a distance of 7.671 degrees from the sun.