Aminata Touré is considered a high-flyer. At the age of 24 she became the youngest and at the same time the first black member of the state parliament in Schleswig-Holstein, and later the youngest vice-president of a German parliament. She has been in the Kiel cabinet for a year now, making her the first black woman minister in Germany when she took office. Touré regularly brings up her story at public meetings.

She wrote a whole book about it when she was just 28 years old. It’s called “We can be more – The power of diversity”. Touré embodies what her party, the Greens, wants to stand for: she is the daughter of refugees, she belongs to a minority, and she fights loudly against racism and discrimination.

But recently there has been a crunch between her and her party. Because the Greens in the federal government recently voted for the EU asylum compromise. It provides for accelerated “border procedures” for people with poor prospects of staying, including asylum centers for families. The refugee aid organization Pro Asyl speaks of a “sell out of human rights”.

Touré himself was a person with poor prospects for a long time. Her parents fled from Mali to Germany shortly before she was born and were only tolerated for years. If the asylum compromise had been in force then, her family would probably never have made it into the country.







“People like my family” – her voice broke.

At a party conference of the Greens in Bad Vilbel in mid-June, Touré called out to the delegates that people with poor prospects of staying are people too. “These are people like my family 30 years ago.” Her voice broke at the words. Fundamental and human rights are not negotiable, it is not justifiable that the Greens have agreed to “detention centers” – as Touré calls the asylum centers – and have not even managed to exempt children and families. I’m sure there are now people who said: Aminata, let your personal story out. It’s about political compromises. But she doesn’t do that, “damn it,” she doesn’t want to “decouple” her story because “that’s exactly what dehumanizes and bureaucratizes politics. And that’s not what we stand for.”

Many in her party were surprised by the approval of the Greens in the federal government for the EU asylum compromise. It is said that the party and parliamentary group were not sufficiently involved in the consultations. The compromise contradicts the fundamental values ​​of the party.

The Greens would have to uphold the principles of fundamental rights, “otherwise we’ll gut ourselves,” said Touré during a conversation in Kiel. And: “The traffic light coalition agreement states that suffering at Europe’s external borders should be reduced and refugee policy should become more humane. This decision is the opposite of that and therefore a mistake.” She does not accuse anyone in her party of not fighting for a better solution. “But it obviously wasn’t enough.”