The Ministry of the Interior has opened a disciplinary file against several officials at the Alcalá-Meco prison (Madrid) for the escape of Yousef Mohamed Lehrech, alias The Pastilla, as penitentiary sources have confirmed to EL PAÍS. “This is a single file that affects several people,” specify the same sources, who refuse to give the number of officials on file. The file will try to determine whether or not there was an error on the part of those affected that allowed the escape of the inmate, a hitman considered very dangerous and with two murders to his credit.

El Pastilla, 20 years old, escaped on December 23 from Alcalá-Meco, where he was in provisional prison for those two murders. The inmate had enjoyed communication that day with his relatives in the parlor, on a day with a lot of visitors given the Christmas season. Supposedly, the young man took advantage of the confusion of the tumult of the visitors' departure to sneak in like another family member and begin an apparently improvised escape that has made him one of the most wanted fugitives in Spain.

Yousef Mohamed Lehrech had been classified as a FIES prisoner (File of Special Monitoring Inmates), that is, those who are subject to greater surveillance and control. However, according to what sources from the group of officials reported after his escape, he was in a youth respect module, where inmates agree to carry out a series of activities and maintain standards of conduct. Penitentiary sources explain, however, that being classified as a FIES prisoner does not determine the module in which the inmates are found. The classification is associated with a file based on the inmate's criminal typology and the assigned module is a technical issue that has to do with the different types of coexistence that can occur in prison. In fact – the same sources explain – only those inmates who show the most difficulties in respecting the rules of coexistence are in first grade, the most restrictive. El Pastilla was in a module in Alcalá-Meco specifically for those under 21 years of age.

This is a criminal in provisional prison accused of allegedly murdering one of the considered drug lords of Ceuta, Nayim KA, nicknamed Tayena, who on April 12 was shot in the chest in Los Barrios (Cádiz). Hours after the murder, the Civil Guard arrested El Pastilla in the port of Algeciras as the alleged perpetrator of the crime. The young man has two open proceedings: one for the death of Tayena, considered his boss, and another for the murder by mistake in Algeciras of a young man whom he supposedly confused with another person.

The prison unions maintain discretion until they know the details of the file opened against the officials, although some assume that “there was an error” due to “a greater than expected workload.”

