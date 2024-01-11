Home page politics

From: Franziska Schwarz

Press Split

Cardinal Prefect Victor Manuel Fernández in the Vatican (photo from September 2023) © Maria Laura Antonelli/Avalon/Imago

The book of the Pope's confidant is more than 25 years old. It was also about physical things. But the debate is now heating up.

Vatican – Argentine Archbishop Victor Manuel Fernández was a ghostwriter for Pope Francis for a long time. He has been under fire since his book, which also mentions kissing and orgasms. The title: “La Pasion Mistica” (German: “The Mystical Passion”). It was published in 1998. But the malice is coming now.

Among other things, the conservative blog Messa in Latin attacked Fernández and spoke of a “pornocracy” in the content of his book. What are the allegations? In the (quite thin) volume, Fernández establishes a “connection between orgasms and spirituality,” the portal concluded katholisch.de the allegations together. The mystical experience is “reduced” to an orgasm.

“Orgasm book” by Pope confidante? Fernández comments on allegations

Fernández is apparently being attacked for his outspokenness towards the LGBT community. “These are evangelical acts,” he said in an article published this Thursday (January 11) by the Italian newspaper La Stampa published interview. Today he would “write his book differently,” he continued, because “some passages” taken “out of context” could lead to “misunderstandings,” he continued.

“I received threatening messages three times: 'We will destroy you,'” he said of reactions to his book. But for clergy it is an “evangelical” attitude to “welcome people and embrace them” in the spirit of Jesus, he said with regard to homosexual couples La Stampa. The US online portal Crux. Fernández said, according to the agency KNA for a long time, he stopped publishing his book and never agreed to new editions.

With Fernández, Pope Francis clears the way for the blessing of homosexual couples

In December, Pope Francis cleared the way for the Catholic Church to bless same-sex couples – but only under strict conditions. The declaration entitled “Fiducia supplicans” (roughly: “Pleading Confidence”) was written by Cardinal Prefect Fernández.

Fernández was quoted in an introduction as saying that the “classical understanding” of the blessing should be “broadened and enriched” through “theological reflection based on the pastoral vision of Pope Francis.” This means “a real development beyond what has been said about the blessings by the Magisterium and in the official texts of the Church.”

The Vatican had previously ruled out blessing same-sex couples. However, Francis wants a church that is open to all people. At the beginning of his pontificate in 2013 he had already said: “If someone is homosexual and seeks God with good will, who am I to judge?” (frs with dpa and AFP)