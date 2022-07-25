In 1995, Gisela Valcarcel and Roberto Martínez starred in one of the most mediatic weddings of the Peruvian show business. The marriage of the television presenter and the then soccer player was broadcast on national television and was considered “the wedding of the century”. However, the relationship lasted only three years. But how did they meet and why did they end? Find out below.

It has been more than 25 years since the couple got married. Currently, the popular “Señito” is single and on more than one occasion she has indicated that she feels happy with her singleness. For her part, Martínez revealed, in May 2022, that he is happy in her current relationship.

YOU CAN SEE: Who was Luis León Rupp, former owner of the Hotel Bolívar and husband of Patricia Chirinos?

How did Gisela Valcárcel and Roberto Martínez meet?

In a 2010 interview with the program “Que vivan las mujeres”, Robert Martinez revealed how he met Gisela Valcárcel. As detailed by the former soccer player, his story began when he received a phone call from the Neoplastic hospital, since his mother, who had cancer, had become unwell and had to be hospitalized.

Arriving at the medical center, he was sad to see his mother sick, so he decided to leave the room. “I went to cry in the hallway. There I met a girl who asked me not to cry, and she told me that in three days they were going to amputate her leg. At that moment I understood that my suffering was little compared to that girl’s. I asked her what she needed, that she could make her happy: she told me that she wanted to meet Gisela, “explained the former player to the aforementioned program.

Given this, Martínez contacted the television presenter and asked her to visit the little girl. She agreed and went to see her. From that moment on, the two became friends and later began a romance that culminated in marriage and then in divorce.

Gisela Valcárcel and Roberto Martínez were married in 1995. Photo: La República / archive

Marriage of Gisela Valcárcel and Roberto Martínez

At that time, Gisela Valcárcel and Roberto Martínez They were two of the most mediatic characters of the Peruvian show business. For this reason, their wedding meant an event for the Peruvian population and the media.

Thus, on June 10, 1995, the couple married in the Miraculous Medal church in the San Isidro district. The ceremony was broadcast nationally and was known as ‘the wedding of the century’. However, after three years, they divorced.

YOU CAN SEE: Why did Hugo García and Mafer Neyra end their relationship?: Know the story behind their breakup

Why did Gisela Valcárcel and Roberto Martínez end up?

The separation of the couple occurred in the midst of infidelity on the part of Martínez. Valcárcel even announced that she had to ask him to leave the house they shared. Later, in April 2022, in an interview with the television program “Amor y fuego”, the former soccer player assured that, to date, he regrets having been unfaithful to “Señito”.

Ethel Pozo’s mother assured that this experience was painful for her. However, later, she was able to meet Javier Carmona, with whom she began a relationship and even married in 2006, although they divorced shortly after.