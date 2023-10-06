The General Secretariat of Penitentiary Institutions has ordered the father detained in Madrid to be included in the prison anti-retaliation protocol for raping his a few-month-old daughter, recording the abuse and offering the baby to other pedophiles for new sexual assaults.

According to prison sources, Santiago, better known as the ‘Lucero monster’, was admitted to the Madrid III prison, in Valdemoro, where this anti-aggression protocol was immediately applied to him, which provides for the possibility that the director of the establishment, in certain circumstances and with specific objectives (in this case safeguarding the prisoner’s physical integrity), at the request of the inmate or on his own initiative, agree to measures that imply regimental limitations for the inmates.

This protocol is usually applied almost without exception to pedophiles and rapists who enter prison, since inmates accused of this type of crime are the main objective of the so-called ‘prison justice’, which in some cases, especially in the past , has even ended with the ‘execution’ of the prisoner.

The application of this protocol, in essence, means that the baby rapist will not share a yard with the majority of the rest of the preventive prisoners, he will only have contact in common spaces with ‘trusted’ inmates and will be assigned a ‘shadow prisoner’, likewise. trusted by the center’s management, to alert of any incident.

Both the face and identity of the pedophile have been widely distributed on social networks, which, according to Interior officials, has increased the risk that this child predator could be attacked in prison.

Santiago, 25 years old, of Venezuelan origin but a Spanish national, was arrested last September in the Madrid town of Pinto after agents from Group I for the Protection of Minors of the Central Technological Research Brigade of the National Police found in his mobile images of the rape of her baby dating back to December 2022, when the girl, born in May of that same year, had barely turned half a year old.

This predator had already been arrested twice previously for child pornography, the last time in December 2022 when agents detected that he continued to distribute images of minors through social networks. Then, they managed to take custody of the girl from her and took her electronic devices, whose subsequent forensic analysis revealed the sexual assault on her little girl and her father’s attempt to have other pedophiles also rape her.

The partner and mother of the little girl – who is currently free and who interrupted her treatment to become a man in order to become pregnant – is also accused of the dissemination of child pornography, although the Police believe that she did not know about her abuse. couple to their daughter.