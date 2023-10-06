Iranian human rights activist and defender, Narges Mohammadi, has been awarded the 2023 Nobel Peace Prize “for her fight against the oppression of women in Iran and her fight to promote human rights and freedom for all” , explained the spokesperson for the Swedish Academy from the Nobel Institute in Oslo.

Among the favorites for the award were Volodymyr Zelensky, for being an active part in the war between Ukraine and Russia, as well as other great peaceful figures of the year such as the Iranian pro-rights journalist Masih Alinejad and the lawyer, also from Iran, Nasrin Sotoude.

The famous activist Greta Thunberg also appeared among the candidates to be the peaceful figure of the year, but finally the Swedish Academy, through the Norwegian Nobel committee – made up of five select members elected by the country’s parliament – has awarded Narges Mohammadi, 51-year-old Iranian activist who was imprisoned in her country, with the 2023 Nobel Peace Prize, the year that marks the anniversary of the protests that shook Iran after the death of Mahsa Amini.

“Since her captivity, the winner has helped ensure that the protests do not decrease in intensity,” the spokesperson highlighted during the award ceremony announcement. Narges Mohammadi was sentenced to 10 prison terms, in addition to 154 lashes, accused of committing “crimes related to national security.”

The Academy has highlighted that “last year’s wave of protests came to the attention of political prisoners held in the famous Evin prison in Tehran.” Furthermore, he stressed that “after her release on bail”, Mohammadi “immersed herself in a campaign against the use of the death penalty”, for which she was imprisoned again in 2015.

Persecuted since young



Born in the Iranian city of Zanjan in 1972, Mohammadi graduated in physics and, during her university career, wrote articles on women’s rights, being arrested at two meetings of the “Group of Enlightening Students” – a political group. student at Imam Khomeini International University. She was also actively involved in a mountaineering group, but due to her political activities, she was later banned from joining the climbs.

Currently, Mohammadi is vice president of the Center for Human Rights Defenders, which is in turn chaired by another Nobel Peace Prize winner, the Iranian lawyer Shirin Ebadi, the first Muslim woman to win the award as peaceful figure of the year. Mohammadi has worked as a journalist in different reformist or open-minded media, and she is also the author of a key essay: The reforms, the Strategy and the Tactics.