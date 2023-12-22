EIt's half time in the Vienna criminal proceedings against the former Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz. Six days of negotiations have been completed since October, four have been set for January, and more could be added. Time for a preliminary interim assessment. Only two witnesses have been heard from the 18 that the economic and corruption public prosecutor's office registered in its extensive criminal complaint. But those were probably the most important ones. And Judge Michael Radasztics has already made it clear that he does not want to follow every request from the prosecutors.

The question is whether Kurz knowingly testified falsely when he appeared as a respondent before the parliamentary Ibiza investigative committee on June 24, 2020. For example, when asked at the time whether he had been involved in the appointment of top finance ministry official Thomas Schmid as head of the holding company Öbag, Kurz said: “Involved in the sense of informed, yes.” And when asked how the Öbag supervisory board was filled : “Basically, the ministers who are responsible make their decisions. As a rule, I am informed afterwards, sometimes I am asked for my opinion beforehand.”