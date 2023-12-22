Striscia, Staffelli heads in court: he bought an illegal police uniform online in the report on “elderly scams”

The correspondent of “Striscia la Notizia” Valerio Staffelli testified in court in Prato. The reason? In 2021 he had bought a policeman's uniform on a website but without presenting the badge as it is required by law. “I was doing a series of services on scams for the elderly and we have reported several times that there are uniforms, coats of arms and other badges of the police forces on the market online which are sold even without the obligatory police and carabinieri membership card”. Staffelli appeared at the courthouse to testify in trial against a 44-year-old Chinese man, owner of a company that produces uniforms for the police and which is accredited by the prefecture, who allegedly sold a police uniform to a collaborator of the TV journalist without however requesting a badge.

WATCH THE 2021 SERVICE REBUILD

READ ALSO: Pandoro Balocco, Ferragni also takes the tapir: “I deserve it”

“Anyone can buy these uniforms – Staffelli explained from the witness stand – and then use them to defraud the elderly. Our service aired in March 2021 and wanted to report precisely this”. According to what was reconstructed from the investigation papers, Staffelli's collaborator had placed the order online on the Chinese company's website, which is based in Prato. “Once we received the goods we immediately took them to the Carabinieri in Milan, the nearest station, to report that we had received this goods which is not legal to keep if you are not a member of the police – added Staffelli – At that At this point we contacted the seller and gave him an appointment in Sesto Fiorentino. We always do this to give people a chance to explain why they acted in a certain way. The gentleman, however, when he saw the cameras did not want to make any statements. we arranged to meet at the nearest police station (in Sesto) but he never showed up”.

The version provided by the Chinese man, defended by the lawyer Salvatore La Bella, was different, claiming that he had actually “made a mistake” and that he “did not realize that the legally required badge was missing in that sale”. “I noticed after about ten days when I went to recheck the orders – said the Chinese man in the courtroom – I showed up for the appointment to ask for the return of the goods sold by mistake but I found myself in front of the cameras”. The exception raised immediately by the public prosecutor: “But do you check that the sales are in order after sending them?”. Judge Santinelli postponed the hearing to January for discussion.

Subscribe to the newsletter

