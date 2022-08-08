Tuesday, August 9, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Interest rates | The reference interest rates for mortgages continue to fluctuate, the one-year Euribor jumped rapidly upwards on Monday

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 8, 2022
in World Europe
0

According to Nordea’s chief analyst Jan von Gerich, Monday’s rise in the 12-month Euribor was the fifth largest in the last ten years.

8.8. 18:44

Finland the most popular mortgage reference rate, the 12-month Euribor, continues to fluctuate strongly. On Monday, the one-year euribor rose by about 0.09 percentage points and settled at 1.1 percent.

Nordea’s chief analyst Jan von Gerich said on Twitter that Monday’s one-year euribor rise was the fifth largest in a ten-year period. According to Von Gerich, daytime rises higher than Monday’s have been seen in the last two months.

Euribor interest rates have risen rapidly this year. The one-year euribor was still around half a percent negative at the turn of the year, but turned positive in April and in mid-June already exceeded percent limit.

It was feared that interest rates would rise even higher, but so far the rise in the 12-month Euribor seems to have stopped at around one percent.

See also  Reader opinion The funding and tasks of municipalities and welfare areas must be balanced

The delicate economic situation in the euro area is behind the slowdown in the rise in interest rates and a possible slowdown. In July, the European Central Bank (ECB) raised its key interest rates exceptionally by 0.50 percentage points at once. The ECB is expected to raise interest rates even more this year, but expectations have moderated recently.

“The central bank is no longer expected to raise interest rates like in the spring, when the inflation shock was at its worst. Since then, we have received so much bad news that the expectations of a protracted bad inflation problem have eased”, S-bank’s chief strategist Lippo Suominen said to HS last week.

According to Suominen, interest rate sensitivity in the euro area is high.

“Now it has been tested whether the economy can withstand a rise in interest rates, and it can’t. I would love to see interest rates rise to two or three percent and the economy would withstand it and not go into recession. Interest rates reflect the fact that the economy is growing,” Suominen said.

See also  Hesse's Prime Minister Rhein: "I don't think I can do things better than others"

#Interest #rates #reference #interest #rates #mortgages #continue #fluctuate #oneyear #Euribor #jumped #rapidly #Monday

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Embark Studios' Arc Raiders delayed into 2023

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.