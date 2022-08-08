After the insufficient test in Pescara, a part of the supporters took the opportunity to invoke the ownership of the Cameroonian arrived from Ajax on a free transfer. But for Inzaghi there are no doubts

“Midwinter” is the metaphor of Samir Handanovic’s latest report card, representing the difficulties experienced by the goalkeeper in the friendly Inter-Villarreal. Sure, the rest of the team didn’t help the Slovenian at all and he found himself having to practically parry some cannonballs, but on at least two occasions he could have done much better. At the same time, the ruthless world of the web wasted no time in giving a voice to the fans who would like to see André Onana more often on the pitch, who instead remained on the bench as already happened in this pre-season.

Protesters – As we know, the question has distant roots and takes root from the intolerance of a part of the fans for the exploits of the captain, with some supporters who never miss an opportunity to grumble at the first half indecision. In short, it’s the middle of winter for a fringe of Nerazzurri hearts. A somewhat ungrateful situation towards a long-time Inter player, but which obviously expands whenever Samir runs into mistakes as happened in Pescara. Thus, Onana becomes the perfect foothold for this part of fans, who invoke the ownership of the Cameroonian as a renewal between the posts of Simone Inzaghi’s team. “Make way for the young man” and other wishes. See also Valencia vs. Barcelona: live, minute by minute

The scenery – The question, closed for the coach and the club, however, promises to recur promptly to every uncertainty of Handanovic: the goalkeeper of the Cameroon national team certainly has the trappings to aspire to the starting shirt, although he needs some time to smooth out some gaps, on all the continuity in the 90 minutes and the reading of certain game situations. It should be emphasized that there is still a good part of fans who continue to prefer Handanovic to his colleague and above all it should be remembered that for the club and for Inzaghi the owner is the Slovenian, without “ifs” and “buts”, also for reasons of charisma and dressing room. On paper, the project is to hand over the goal to the former Ajax in a year after some training, but the Nerazzurri season has yet to begin and the current certainties may vanish with the passing of the weeks. See also Onana, duck and controversy: "Do the fans boo me? I don't give a c ..."

August 8, 2022 (change August 8, 2022 | 10:30 pm)

