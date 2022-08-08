The water level in the Rhine River in the Netherlands has approached a minimum due to climate change. The European Commission announced this on its Twitter account on August 8.

The EC noted that drought and fires have played the biggest role in climate change in Europe, adding that the green transition “will solve this problem at the root.”

In addition, the publication also provides photographs from a satellite system that capture the state of the river.

Earlier, on August 5, the authorities of the city of Butte in Switzerland asked residents not to fill swimming pools or wash cars in order to save water. It is noted that the decision was made due to the unprecedented heat that affected the water level in the Longayg River.

On the same day, The Guardian newspaper reported that in the UK, the source of the Thames had dried up for the first time in history as a result of a drought due to high temperatures. The river’s source has shifted from its official starting point outside of Cirencester during the ongoing dry weather and is now more than 5 miles downstream, according to Rivers Trust policy and science director Rob Collins.

This summer in Europe, an abnormal heat has been established. Forest fires rage in France, Spain, Italy. Temperature records set in the UK. Due to the heat on July 18, one of the largest air force bases in the country, Brize Norton, was out of order. At the same time, the EU urges citizens to save electricity against the background of the decision to abandon part of Russian energy resources. Including citizens are asked to limit the use of air conditioners and hot water.