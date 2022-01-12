Inter beat Juventus 2-1 in extra time and won the Super Cup. The Bianconeri’s initial goal at San Siro with McKennie in the 25th minute replicates Lautaro Martinez in the 34th minute from a penalty. The result is not released in the 90 ‘, but in extra time the balance is broken by the goal of Alexis Sanchez at the last breath in the 120’. For the Italian champion Inter this is the sixth success in the competition.

THE MATCH – Inter immediately starts strong, Perisic puts in the center for Dzeko’s head who can’t find the door. Hosts still dangerous head shortly after with De Vrij that on the developments of a corner close to the advantage. At 8 ‘Barella touches for Lautaro who pulls to the side with a right from a close position. At 20 ‘Juve occasion, Bernardeschi sinks on the right wing and puts in the center for McKennie contained by a defender.

At 25 ‘Juventus passes, Morata tames a ball and turns into a man-assist for McKennie’s head free to jump in the middle of the area, Handanovic can do nothing on the American’s conclusion. Inter feel the blow, shortly after Kulusevski’s shot from outside, the Nerazzurri goalkeeper blocks in low grip. The home team raises his head, Calhanoglu tries with a shot from a distance to look for the far post.

At 33 ‘Dzeko in advance of De Sciglio is touched by the Juventus defender, for the referee Doveri is a penalty. Lautaro Martinez goes on the spot and displaces Perin: 1-1. The inertia of the match changes again, Inter play the game with Allegri’s 11 ready to hit with quick restarts. Juve under pressure, to anticipate a Nerazzurri with a header, Rabiot risks his own goal. Perisic sinks, Rabiot closes him for a corner at the time of the shot.

Start shooting crackling, Rabiot’s low ball that cuts the area and reaches the limit for Bernardeschi whose low shot touches the post with Handanovic who can only look at the ball. Another game in acceleration by Bernardeschi who focuses, the tracer flies over the crossbar. After a good start, Juventus gave meters to Inter who closed them in their half of the pitch. At 58 ‘precise cross for Calhanoglu for Dumfries, Perin saves himself with the help of the pole. Ten minutes Perisic puts in the center for Lautaro who takes the time to Chiellini, blocks Perin.

Still Perisic, the Juve goalkeeper blocks the close shot. Change for Allegri, Dybala enters in place of Kulusevski. Double change forward for Inzaghi with Alexis Sanchez and Correa for Dzeko and Lautaro. For the bianconeri, Arthur enters for Bernardeschi. At 87 ‘Morata’s match ends, replaced by Kean. For the Nerazzurri double change: Barella for Vidal and Darmian for Dumfries. The result is not unblocked, after 4 ‘of recovery Duties whistles the end, we go to extra time.

At the beginning of the first half of extra time Allegri brings in fresh forces, Bentancur for Locatelli. At 95 ‘on a corner kick, Sanchez’s header was out of the way. Dimarco also enters for Perisic. At 101 ‘left from the edge of Dybala that does not worry Handanovic. In the second extra period a Brozovic shot is blocked by Bentancur for a corner, Perin anticipates Bastoni with a punch. At 120 ‘lightning by Alexis Sanchez who takes advantage of a wrong stop by Alex Sandro on which Darmian sling who touches for Sanchez quick to bag: 2-1 for the Nerazzurri.