Chilean Alexis Sánchez, with a goal in the last second of extra time, gave Inter Milan a 2-1 victory against Juventus on Wednesday and gave the Inter team the sixth Italian Super Cup in their history.

Alexis put his signature on one of the great nights in Inter’s history, which knocked down Juventus, his historic rival, in an intense, blocked final that seemed already headed for the penalty shoot-out.

The Chilean forward scored the decisive goal by taking advantage of a mistake by Brazilian Alexis Sánchez when Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri shouted for his players to make a tactical foul to allow Leonardo Bonucci to enter the field in view of a penalty shoot-out. which was finally avoided at the last gasp.

Inter went out for everything

Inter came out to bite, aware of the significant casualties of Juventus, led by Federico Chiesa, who suffered a crusader injury last Sunday, and brushed the advantage several times in the first minutes, also protesting a possible penalty suffered by Nicoló Barella , shot down by Giorgio Chiellini.

Juventus, in which Dybala started as a substitute so as not to risk overloads, had the merit of coming out alive from the interista offensive storm and, at 25 minutes, in his first clear opportunity, the Spanish Álvaro Morata hung up a center that McKennie sent to the bottom of the head tights to give Allegri’s men an unexpected advantage.

It could have been a psychological blow for Inter, but Simone Inzaghi’s men did not lose their calm, they regained control of the ball and equalized before the break thanks to a maximum penalty achieved by the Bosnian Edin Dzeko for a foul by Mattia De Sciglio and transformed powered by Lautaro. The bull’s eye, the twelfth of his season, made the game go back to its script.

The ball belonged to Inter, but Juventus defended with order and barely allowed space for their rival to shoot at goal. Neither the mixed cards of Inzaghi, who switched to his lead in 70, giving way to Alexis Sánchez and Joaquín Correa for Lautaro and Dzeko, nor those of Allegri, who launched Dybala and Moise Kean, could avoid the extension.

As the minutes passed, fear increased in both teams, who preferred to defend themselves with order and avoid risks while waiting to play the trophy in the penalty shootout. Allegri, already convinced of finishing on penalties, wanted to give way to Leonardo Bonucci at the last minute, but it was then that a ball hanging in the area, badly played by Álex Sandro, was used by Alexis to give Inter the Super Cup of the sweetest way. . .

Synthesis

2 – Inter: Handanovic, Skriniar, De Vrij, Bastoni; Dumfries (Darmian, m.89), Barella (Vidal, m.89), Brozovic, Calhanoglu, Perisic (Dimarco, m.101); Dzeko (Correa, m.70), Lautaro (Alexis, m.70).

1 – Juventus: Perin; De Sciglio, Rugani, Chiellini, Alex Sandro; McKennie, Locatelli (Bentancur, m.90), Rabiot; Kulusevski (Dybala, m.74), Morata (Kean, m.84), Bernardeschi? (Arthur, m.74).

Goals: 0-1, m.25: McKennie; 1-1, m.35: Lautaro (penalty); 2-1, m.120: Alexis.

EFE

