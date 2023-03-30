Not even Dimarco and Dzeko will be 100% against Fiorentina on Saturday. Sticks and Gosens recovered. Martinez and Carboni anticipated the arrival in Milan. De Vrij became a father

Simone Inzaghi hoped to restart the terrible April that awaits his Inter with the full squad and instead he will have to overcome the injuries that his men were unable to dispose of during the break. Skriniar and Calhanoglu will certainly be missing on Saturday afternoon against Fiorentina as well as the suspended D’Ambrosio (hopefully in the discount from the Court of Appeal to remove the second day’s stop), but Dimarco and Dzeko are not at the top either. The blue full-back ran on the pitch separately today, but didn’t work with his teammates. Ditto the Bosnian who still has some low back pain. Inzaghi hopes to have them available to then dose their use also with a view to the close matches he will have on Tuesday 4 April in Turin and Friday 7 in Salerno before the first leg of the quarter-finals of the Champions League in Lisbon (Tuesday 11). Luckily for him, Bastoni and Gosens worked with the group for the second consecutive day, proving that they had overcome their respective muscle problems. If there are no surprises, against Viola they will start from 1′. Ditto Barella who had only suffered one blow with the national team and is doing well. See also Lukaku: what to eat, cryotherapy, rest and ... that title of "Sexiest Man Alive"

LOAD BIG ROM AND BROZO — While awaiting the outcome of the instrumental tests to which Calhanoglu will undergo tomorrow, the Piacenza coach today embraced Lukaku again, with morale soaring after the four goals in two games with the Belgium shirt, and Brozovic, decisive in the action of the doubling of Croatia on the field of Turkey. The two will play a fundamental role in an Inter that wants to avoid the third knockout in a row in the league so as not to lose other positions in the standings. Brozovic will play in control against Fiorentina, but Asllani will have his chance with Salernitana and maybe with Monza and Empoli. Because the turnover in an April with 9 official matches is a necessity.

LAUTARO ANTICIPATE — Martinez’s return tonight is also positive for Inzaghi. Together with the other Argentines he landed in Madrid and in the late evening he will be in Milan to sleep at his house. Tomorrow, therefore, he will be at Pinetina rested and ready to train with the others. Could Toro be spared at the start against Fiorentina to launch Correa, who sweated in Appiano during the break? The team would tremendously need Toro to unlock himself after three goalless matches, also to move up the table. That’s why Lauty is favored over Tucu, despite his overseas trip and the two and a half days of recovery suggesting caution. However, it is highly probable that in the 7 days that will pass between Fiorentina, Juventus and Salernitana, the former Lazio striker will have a chance from the start. See also The 5 Italian footballers who played in MLS

DE VRIJ PAPA’ — Lastly, a blue bow at De Vrij’s house: the Dutchman became Nolan’s father and just to be next to his partner, last Saturday he left the Dutch retreat after the first game.

March 29, 2023

