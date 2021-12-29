Three tables from which to draw the winning card. At the Nerazzurri we work with the lights off, because any intervention on the market is subject to any departures that have not yet materialized, but the priority has already been identified: intervene on the left wing, where the cover (already a little short) could be reduced. in the summer with Perisic’s farewell upon expiry of the contract. It is on the wing that Inzaghi would be comfortable with a graft, even immediately if the opportunity arises, and Inter are already working on very specific names in order to be able to launch the attack at the right moment. As soon as, for example, the departure of Vecino (currently the main suspect to say hello) should materialize, the Nerazzurri management will be able to move on to the facts after the talks already (well) started with Lucas Digne and Filip Kostic, two different profiles both from the point of view from a tactical point of view as well as from an investment logic. But also pay attention to the Uruguayan Nandez, always on stand-by and ready to forcefully re-enter the game if there were even two departures in January.