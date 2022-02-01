The Minister of Women, Family and Human Rights Damares Alves spoke today (31), in an interview with the program No Censorshipgives TV Brazilon inter-ministerial efforts against drug trafficking.

According to Damares, the government plans to revert drug dealers’ assets to improvements to drug addiction care centers. According to the minister, the measure will directly affect drug traffickers, as they will have possessions confiscated by the government. “Trafficking has to be stopped in Brazil,” said Damares

“They [traficantes] they won’t feel the weight until they start losing real money, when they start losing assets. This has been, for the other side, a blessing for the groups that do drug prevention in Brazil”, explained the minister.

Damares also stressed the importance of the action of reception and support centers for dependents, who will benefit from the confiscation of goods from traffickers. “Therapeutic communities, which have been there for 70 years, recovering lives in Brazil. They can and have the right to have the drug dealer’s car, used to addict the boy, [que] now he goes to the therapeutic community so we can recover this boy”, explained the minister.

