Máximo Kirchner at an electoral act in Buenos Aires, in 2019. Carol Smiljan (NurPhoto via Getty Images)

The Peronist coalition that has governed Argentina since 2019 is reeling. The latest earthquake was caused by deputy Máximo Kirchner, son of former presidents Néstor Kirchner and Cristina Fernández de Kirchner, when he resigned from the presidency of the ruling bloc in the Lower House. The decision shows the disagreement of Kirchnerism with the principle of agreement reached on Friday between the Government of Alberto Fernández and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to restructure the debt of 44,000 million dollars contracted by the South American State in 2018. The internal divisions over The agreement, which obliges Argentina to achieve fiscal balance in 2025, further complicates the parliamentary debate necessary for its final approval.

“I have made the decision not to continue in charge of the presidency of the Block of Deputies of the Front of All. This decision stems from not sharing the strategy used and much less the results obtained in the negotiation with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), carried out exclusively by the economic cabinet and the negotiating group that responds and has the absolute confidence of the President of the Nation, to whom I never stopped telling my vision so as not to reach this result”, begins Kirchner’s statement released this Monday.

The national deputy has stressed that he will remain “within the bloc to facilitate the task of the president and his entourage.” The coalition thus remains alive, but once again shows its fragility while waiting for other prominent voices of Kirchnerism to speak out. The vice president, Cristina Fernández de Kirchner, has been silent since Friday. The members of the La Cámpora group closest to Kirchner, such as ministers Wado de Pedro (Interior) or Juan Cabandié (Environment), have not commented on the agreement either.

The president anticipated this Monday in an interview that the vice president disagrees with the decision made by her son, but it will only be known when she takes the floor. Kirchner’s combative style already caused President Alberto Fernández a headache a month ago, when his harsh speech in the Chamber of Deputies led the opposition to unite to reject the 2022 Budget.

Unhappy with fit

The biggest discrepancy of Kirchnerism is the adjustment agreed with the IMF. “As I see that they are always interested in expenses, they could save on expensive economists, since to do what they do, it is only enough for people who know how to push, promising hell if what they want is not done,” Kirchner said in the letter. he.

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. subscribe

The economic team led by Minister Martín Guzmán agreed on a fiscal reduction path that contemplates reaching a zero deficit in 2025, two years earlier than the Argentine government intended. This commitment assumed will entail a significant reduction in public spending, which Fernández de Kirchner has opposed on numerous occasions, considering that it puts economic growth at risk.

The multilateral organization pointed out that Argentina agreed to reduce energy subsidies, which suggests significant increases in electricity, gas and electricity rates after having remained almost frozen since the outbreak of the pandemic.

The definitive document that Argentina seals with the IMF must be approved by Congress, where Peronism does not have a sufficient majority in either of the two chambers to carry it forward without negotiating. Any break in their ranks would make the parliamentary process even more difficult for an agreement that will mark the economic policy of the South American country in the coming years.

Subscribe here to the EL PAÍS América newsletter and receive all the key information on current affairs in the region