Next Wednesday, February 22, Porto will travel to Italy to face Inter Milan in the match corresponding to the first leg of the Champions League round of 16, the match will be played at 9:00 p.m. Spanish.
Here everything you need to know about the game:
Lautaro Martinez/Marco Canoniero/GettyImages
FC Internazionale / Jonathan Moscrop/GettyImages
Correa will be low for this match
The Italians come after winning Udinese by three goals to one. They are currently the second classified in Serie A, with 47 points.
Goalie: Onana
defenses: Dumfries, Skriniar, Acerbi, Bastoni, Dimarco
Midfielders: Barella, Brozovic, Calhanoglu
strikers: Lukaku, Lautaro Martinez
The Portuguese team reaches this first leg of the Champions League round of 16 after winning 1-0 against Rio Ave.
Not available for this match: Fabio Cardoso, Ótavio, Mateus Uribe, Galeno Evanilson and Veron
Goalie: Diego Costa
defenses: Joao Mario, Pepe, Marcano, Zaidu
Midfielders: Franco, Grujic, Eustaquio, Pepé
strikers: Taremi, Toni Martinez
Inter Milan 3 – 1 Porto
