Asus Republic of Gamers (ROG) has announced the availability in Italy of its Asus ROG Strix Scar 18 gaming laptop, presented in January at the For Those Who Dare: Maxed Out event, as part of CES 2023. The new ROG Strix SCAR 18 (G834) is the first ROG laptop featuring an 18-inch Nebula display, with QHD specs up to 240Hz. ROG Strix SCAR will also be available in 16- or 17-inch models in the near future. The 16-inch and 18-inch models feature up to 13th Generation Intel Core i9-13980HX processors with 24 cores and 32 threads. The 18-inch QHD Nebula display, 16:10 aspect ratio, 240Hz/3ms, is Pantone certified and ensures 100% coverage of the DCI-P3 gamut.

It features up to the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 series laptop GPU with Advanced Optimus and is designed for high-refresh gaming. With Nvidia Advanced Optimus, the laptop can automatically route frames from the GPU directly to the display using a MUX switch, bypassing the integrated graphics. This path improves performance by 5-10% over machines without a MUX Switch, saving the user from having to give the command manually. This automatic switching also preserves the machine’s battery life, as it can dynamically switch between the high-power discrete GPU and the low-power integrated GPU. Leveraging the new DDR5 standard, users will enjoy a generational leap in performance at 4800Mhz, with write times 50% faster than DDR4-equipped machines.

SCAR 18 was able to push performance even further with the introduction of a third fan that helps keep the GPU and VRAM cool. The PC features Dolby Atmos virtual surround and two-way AI noise cancellation filters out background noise for both incoming and outgoing communications, so everyone’s voice comes through loud and clear. In addition, the new gaming laptop features a 64Wh or 90Wh battery, as well as 100W Type-C charging for use on the go. WiFi 6E connectivity and Ethernet port provide state-of-the-art networking for minimal delay over compatible wired and wireless networks. The display features Dolby Vision HDR and Nvidia G-Sync. The price is €4,199.