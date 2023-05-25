Today the final of the Coppa Italia was going to be played, which pitted a finalist from the Conference League against a finalist from the Champions League. Fiorentina and Inter Milan met at the Stadio Olimpico di Roma to see who would win this trophy.
The favorable game began for the purple team that would take the lead in this cup final in the first three minutes of the game through Nico González after the assistance provided by Ikoné. The joy for the Florence team was to last for just over 20 minutes after the Nerazzurri team established equality on the scoreboard through Lautaro Martínez, who was going to score the first for the team from Milan.
Already in the 37th minute, it was going to be Lautaro Martínez again, Inter Milan struck again and was going to take the lead in the game. This goal marked a hundredth anniversary for the Argentine striker who scored his 100th goal wearing the Nerazzurri team’s jersey, becoming the club’s second highest Argentine goalscorer behind Mauro Icardi, who scored 124 goals for Giuseppe Meazza’s side.
In the second half, Fiorentina was not going to give up and went all out. Both teams were going to have it, both Fiorentina to force extra time and the team coached by Simone Inzaghi to increase the lead on the scoreboard. The clearest ones were going to be for the purple team that could not materialize the chances, they had them through the means of Luka Jovic by double game and by a Nico González who was the most electric of the Fiore.
In this way, it was Inter Milan that would win this edition of the Coppa Italia, revalidating the title. On June 10, the Milan team will try to win a double in the event that they beat Manchester City in the Champions League final.
|
Equipment
|
times champion
|
champion years
|
Juventus
|
14
|
1938, 1942, 1959, 1960, 1965, 1979, 1983, 1990, 1995, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2021
|
AS Roma
|
9
|
1964, 1969, 1980, 1981, 1984, 1986, 1991, 2007, 2008
|
Inter de Milan
|
9
|
1939, 1978, 1982, 2005, 2006, 2010, 2011, 2022, 2023
|
lazio
|
7
|
1958, 1998, 2000, 2004, 2009, 2013, 2019
|
Fiorentina
|
6
|
1940, 1961, 1966, 1975, 1996, 2001
|
napoli
|
6
|
1962, 1976, 1987, 2012, 2014, 2020
|
AC Milan
|
5
|
1967, 1972, 1973, 1977, 2003
|
Turin
|
5
|
1936, 1943, 1968, 1971, 1993
|
sampdoria
|
4
|
1985, 1988, 1989, 1994
|
Parma
|
3
|
1992, 1999, 2002
|
bologna
|
2
|
1970, 1974
|
Atalanta
|
1
|
1963
|
Genoa
|
1
|
1937
|
Venice
|
1
|
1941
|
Ford
|
1
|
1922
|
Vicenza Calcio
|
1
|
1997
|
Titles
|
times champion
|
A series
|
18
|
Italian Cup
|
9
|
Italian Super Cup
|
7
|
Carton Precritti
|
1
|
Club World Cup
|
1
|
Intercontinental Cup
|
2
|
Champions League
|
3
|
europa league
|
3
#Inter #Milan #revalidates #Coppa #Italia #title #stop #Istanbul
