Simone Inzaghi and Stefano Pioli used the same approach to the derby: the grill. Smoke signals from Pinetina and Milanello. The secret of a good barbecue is timing: between ideal cooking and a piece of burnt meat is a moment. Who is better cooked between Inter and Milan, browned for a long time on the first place grid? The Coppa Italia derby will tell us something. The two coaches unanimously exclude any relapses of the semifinal on the championship race. They put their hands forward.