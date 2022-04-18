Tuesday, April 19, 2022, 00:18



The folk groups are already tuning their musical instruments to start the XXXIII edition of the Costa Cálida International Tunas Contest. After two years of pandemic, the musical event returns to Murcia with the participation of groups from different parts of Spain, as well as from other countries with a tradition in this type of folklore. The opening gala was held yesterday, at 10 pm, at the Romea Theater in Murcia. At the meeting, presented by Juan Manuel Piñero, the act of investiture as ‘Grand Master’ of the Faculty of Medicine of the University of Murcia took place, a distinction received by the dean, Carmen Robles. In addition, the godmother of the contest, the nutritionist Marta Garaulet, could not attend the event because she was outside of Spain. Her daughter Olga Garaulet, who was the master of ceremonies, attended on her behalf. It is planned that, starting tomorrow and until Friday, the performances will be held in the Pérgola de San Basilio, at 9:30 p.m. On Wednesday the prickly pears will perform out of competition and on Thursday the musical groups that participate in this contest declared of Regional Tourist Interest will do so.