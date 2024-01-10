Despite having received refusal from Boca Juniors when he wanted to incorporate defender Marcos Rojo, Inter Miami of the United States, which has the best player on the planet Lionel Messi on its roster and which is coached by another Argentine like Gerardo ” Tata” Martino continues to claim players from “Xeneize”.
In this case, they are going all out for the 21 year old kid Christian Medinaan attacking midfielder who stood out in 2023 in the professional squad and who was being sought by clubs around the world, such as Nottingham Forest (England) and Botafogo (Brazil).
However, today the most concrete offer is that of the “Herons”, who had first sent one of eight million dollars for 80% of the 21-year-old youth player's file, and although it was rejected, the Florida franchise returned with new numbers.
According to Michael Rincón, an international journalist specialized in transfers, Inter Miami now offers 12 million dollars, that pressure Boca even more to provide an answer: and the footballer's representative carries out the corresponding procedures with the visa and is making efforts so that the transfer can take place.
Taking into account that The player's termination clause ranges between 15 and 20 million dollars, who is with the Argentine team led by Javier Mascherano ahead of the Pre-Olympic qualifying for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games and his agent look very favorably on being able to make the economic leap and go on to play with nothing less than the best of all time , Messi.
Medina was already champion with the National Team in the Sub 15 and Sub 17 South American Championships, while in Boca he won five titles (League Cup 2020 and 2022, Argentine Cup 2019/2020, First Division 2022 and Argentine Super Cup 2022). Will he do the same with Inter Miami?
