IS INTER MIAMI CHARGING FOR MEDINA? 🔥

🇺🇸💰 The team #Messi He has interest in the steering wheel and there is talk of an offer of 12M USD.

❌ NO formal offer came to Boca and it would only come out due to the clause (15M USD), the same position as with Botafogo

ℹ️ @marcosbonocore pic.twitter.com/PSzoBGjMq6

— Boca Juniors – La12Tuittera (@la12tuittera) January 9, 2024