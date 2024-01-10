Al Bano's gaffe: “The story of Giulia Cecchettin? I do not know her”

Gaffe by singer Al Bano who, during It's always CartabiancaBianca Berlinguer's in-depth program broadcast on Rete 4 on the evening of Tuesday 9 January, revealed that she did not know the story of Giulia Cecchettin's femicide.

“Out of 365 days, I am out of Italy for 300 days. The case of Giulia Cecchettin? I missed this… Unfortunately I don't know this story. Did he kill her?” stated the singer causing the studio to descend into frost.

So much so that the presenter immediately replied: “How come you don't know her, it's been talked about for days and days, there have been demonstrations and mobilisations”.

“Did he kill her? Has this individual's family never understood this person's weaknesses?” Al Bano asked again, confirming that he was not aware of the matter.

Albano doesn't know Giulia Cecchettin's story. Berlinguer tells him about it and he says: “Maybe the seed of this hatred is the so much violence I see on TV. In my time I saw Tarzan and good westerns” The good westerns where you don't kill yourself with gunshots ❤️ #esemprecartabianca pic.twitter.com/aFJYEFj5W3 — The Great Scourge (@grande_flagello) January 9, 2024

The singer then indulged in a reflection on violence and the role of the mass media today: “On television every day we see scenes of violence, everything is violence, death and destruction. It is clear that it could be a seed that sooner or later explodes.”

“In my childhood I experienced the joy of seeing good western films, we lived on positivity, everything we saw was positive and we became a positive society. Now it's all destruction and unfortunately damage happens every day” concluded Al Bano.