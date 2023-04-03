Simone Inzaghi is a psychologist and tries to “lighten” his players’ heads. The moment is complicated, with the three consecutive defeats in the league and a month of April full of commitments, and so the coach has chosen to give the group a few more hours away from the Pinetina or yet another hotel. He was a top-level player and knows well that certain moments of difficulty can be overcome more easily with an evening with the family rather than yet another retirement.

That’s why the Piacenza coach has chosen to face tomorrow night’s away match at the Allianz Stadium… on the same day. No departure today and no night spent in a hotel in Turin. Today the group will train at the Pinetina and then the Nerazzurri will be free to go home to have dinner with the family and sleep in their respective homes. They will meet tomorrow morning in Appiano for breakfast and will reach Turin by bus. After the match they will immediately return to Milan and sleep at the Pinetina.

Busy month

—

With this choice, Inzaghi certainly doesn’t want to snub the Italian Cup, an event he cares about if only because Inter won it last season. However, the former Lazio coach knows that in this month of April there will be many trips and retreats: on Thursday there will be the departure for Salerno, on Monday for Lisbon and give the team in debt of psychological energy a little… normality , it could be useful to put the plug back on the results, disappointing in the last period, except for the qualification for the quarter-finals of the Champions League. In an April with 8 other official races on the calendar, we need to try and squeeze motivation from everywhere. Even from an extra night with the family. In order not to think about the results that don’t arrive and to show up at the Stadium with a lighter head. Even if it’s the Italian Cup, Juventus-Inter in terms of motivation is a match that prepares itself. And perhaps she will be better prepared by having her mind a little clearer after an evening with the wife and children.