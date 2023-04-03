Genoa – He hid the drug inside Easter eggs: the police discovered in Genoa that the cocaine was a “surprise” inside the chocolate eggs. On charges of illicit possession of drugs, a 31-year-old man was arrested who, according to what was reconstructed by the agents of the Prè police station in Genoa, was involved in a drug dealing activity in his home in Piazza Adriatico.

The agents, following an ambush, stopped the man for a check, then extending it to the home, already verified, with a local search. In a piece of furniture it was found in an egg-shaped container (typically used to contain surprises in chocolate eggs) a precision scale, two wrappers containing cocaine and another 24 smaller wrappers.

In another container 6 more packs were found, which added to the previous 26, which contained cocaine. During the search, 4,440 euros were also found divided into small denominations and more than 14 grams of hashish.