Romelu Lukaku will not be in the best shape ever, but during the match against Lyon the fans were gassed by dint of doors, disputed balls and football dialogues with teammates. Then that goal, almost a metaphor for the Belgian’s desire to dominate: powerful elevation and a header at the net, in a frame in which he almost struggles to understand who has tried-in vain-to counter him. His re-entry to Inter after the moody year at Chelsea, however, proceeds on several fronts.