Mexico.- More than two years after the Covid-19 pandemic began at the international level, some heads of state have been harshly criticized for the measures and advice they have given on the care that must be taken to prevent or treat the spread of the virus. virus.

One of the most singled out for the mismanagement of the contingency and the statements he has given in this regard has been the president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who on several occasions has minimized the ravages of the health emergency caused by SARS-CoV-2, in addition to disdaining the use of face masks and the application of tests to detect infections in the Mexican Republic.

To such an extent that even in the media of other countries they have mocked the attitude and comments of President López Obrador. Such was the case of what happened in a spain tv show, where the driver mocked the advice given by the federal president last week, after testing positive for Covid-19 for the second time.

Read more: Whoops! Google Maps Captures a Naked Man GREETING THEM

On January 10, through his official social media accounts, Andrés Manuel López Obrador announced that, for the second time in less than a year, he had been infected with coronavirus, despite having three doses of the vaccine against SARS-CoV-2. At the time, he reported that the symptoms were mild, as in his first infection.

A day later, the Mexican head of state reported that he had been coping with the disease caused by Covid-19 with paracetamol, drinking lots of water, using Vick VapoRub and drinking honey with lemon.

On this, the Spanish presenter took up the words said by the federal president, pointing out that if people had followed the advice of some world leaders, the pandemic and humanity would have already ended.

Driver from Spain mocks AMLO’s advice to treat Covid-19 / Source: Twitter @hdemauleon

When referring to the phrase that López Obrador said “the caresses are never others”, the woman from Spain mentioned “welcome caresses”, ironically proposing to oblige doctors who care for patients with Covid-19 to give them “caresses” so that they overcome the disease.

“What’s more, I think we could turn ICUs (Intensive Care Units) into Intensive Caresses Units“, Said the presenter of the European country.

Read more: Angie attended her first day of school as a teacher, her proud dad accompanied her

The video was shared by the journalist Héctor de Mauleón, a columnist for El Universal, through his official Twitter account this Thursday.