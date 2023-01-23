A functionary of the intensive care physician reports a significant relaxation. Fewer and fewer corona patients in the intensive care units, which also means that other operations can be made up for.

A corona patient is being cared for in an intensive care unit at the end of 2020. Image: Jens Büttner/dpa

IIn view of the wave of respiratory diseases and the workload of hospital staff, there are signs of a trend reversal in hospitals in Germany. Since the beginning of January, the number of corona patients in the intensive care units has “reduced from around 1,500 to less than 800 today – i.e. almost halved,” said the Vice President of the German Interdisciplinary Association for Intensive Care and Emergency Medicine (DIVI), Gernot Marx, the editorial network Germany (RND). “Corona is no longer a problem in the intensive care units.”

In addition, the number of daily new admissions is falling steadily. This is a “very positive development,” said Marx. Now “the many postponed, plannable operations from December” could be made up for. At the moment, the hospital staff “do not have to think every day about how we can still ensure patient care,” said Marx.

According to the German Hospital Society (DKG), occupancy is also decreasing in the other wards. “Significantly falling occupancy numbers” would be recorded for those who tested positive for the corona virus, said DGK CEO Gerald Gass to the RND. The number of sick employees is also declining, “so that the personnel situation is slowly improving”.