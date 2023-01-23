The renowned TV producer Efrain Aguilar It is no longer part of the most recent seasons of the series “At the bottom there is room”but his image is still closely linked to the fiction of América Televisión, for which he was recently encouraged to tell some secrets of the program to Infobae.

Among the statements he gave to the medium, he revealed which character he did not have much faith in at the beginning, but ended up becoming not only one of the most beloved, but also one of the pillars of the plot in the first installments.

Efraín Aguilar told which character he had no faith in at the beginning of “Al fondo hay sitio”. Photo: composition LR/dissemination/Infobae

Efraín Aguilar reveals which character from “AFHS” was not going to be successful

Although we have more than one lead in “AFHS,” not all of them enjoy the same popularity among fans. In fact, some were not necessarily intended as main characters in the plot. Such was the case with Doña Nelly, the Gonzales matriarch played by Irma Maury.

“Sincerely, Irma Maury’s (Mrs. Nelly). I knew that she was an excellent actress, she had been my student. I thought that because I had already done something similar in ‘Mil Oficios’, and it kind of didn’t fit. But she, with the impressive quality of her actress, showed me the opposite. ”, Efraín Aguilar announced in an interview with Infobae.

Irma Maury was one of the founding actresses of “Al fondo hay sitio”. Photo: America TV

How did Efraín Aguilar react when Irma Maury left “AFHS”?

Doña Nelly passed away in season 6 of “Al fondo hay sitio” and, since then, fans have demanded that Irma Maury resume her character in the future. Although the actress has set a very specific condition for her return, everything indicates that this chapter is closed in her career. That decision hurt Efraín Aguilar.

“Yes, because I did everything so that Irma would stay. I asked for mobility because she lives far from her, in Ventanilla. But she has a very defined personality and, for this reason, when she told me that ‘I’ve just come up to here’, I respected her decision, ”commented the producer.