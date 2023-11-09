Disney and Pixar join forces again, this time for the launch of ‘Inside Out 2’, a sequel to the successful 2015 film, which grossed more than $850 million worldwide after having an initial budget of $175 million. This second installment became a sensation on social networks due to the appearance of a new character: ‘Anxiety’an emotion that, according to the trailer shown, promises to bring us many surprises and turn the world of ‘Happiness’, ‘Sadness’, ‘Fear’, ‘Gonna’ and ‘Disgust’.

Watch HERE the trailer for ‘Inside Out 2’

When is ‘Inside Out 2’ released?

The sequel to ‘Intensely’a film that was directed by Pete Docter and Ronnie del Carmen, will be released in the United States on June 14, 2024 and, although there is still no confirmation of its launch in Latin America, it is presumed that it will be a day before, that is, on Thursday, June 13, 2024In this way, it would arrive almost 9 years after its first part, which was released on June 19, 2015.

Kelsey Mannthe director in charge of this second installment, pointed out that ‘Anxiety’ will be performed by Maya Hawke (‘Stranger Things’). He added that the role of this new emotion will be prominent and disruptive in the group dynamic. “She is new to the team, but she is not one of those who stay in the background. That makes a lot of sense if you think about it in terms of what happens inside our minds,” said the filmmaker.

What will ‘Inside Out 2’ be about?

“‘Inside Out 2’, from Disney and Pixar, returns to the mind of Riley, a newly arrived teenager, just as the headquarters is suddenly being demolished to make way for something totally unexpected: new emotions! ‘Joy’, ‘Sadness’, ‘Anger’, ‘Fear’ and ‘Disgust’, who have long run a successful operation, are, by all indications, not sure how to feel when ‘Anxiety’ appears. And it seems like she is not alone,” notes the official synopsis of the film.

This is the official poster for ‘Inside Out 2’. Photo: Disney/Pixar

What is the cast of ‘Inside Out 2’?

For this second part, there will be two changes with respect to the initial film, because Bill Hadery Mindy Kalling They will not perform ‘Fear and Disgust’ again, in its English version, so the cast would be made up as follows:

Amy Poehler as Joy

Phyllis Smith as Sadness

Lewis Black as Fury

Tony Hale as Fear

Liza Lapira as Dislike

Maya Hawke as Anxiety

Kaitlyn Dias as Riley Andersen.

