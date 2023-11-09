













This preview allows you to appreciate part of the story behind Aang, and his journey to master the four elements – Water, Earth, Fire and Air – to restore balance to the world.

The lack of balance is caused by the Fire Nation and to carry out this task Aang will have several allies. This young hero is played by Gordon Cormier in Avatar the last Airbender for Netflix.

Other actors and actresses who participate are Daniel Dae Kim as Fire Lord Ozai, Paul Sun-Hyung Lee as General Iroh, Ken Leung as Commander Zhao, Elizabeth Yu as Princess Azula and Dallas Liu as Prince Zuko.

Fountain: Netflix.

Kiawentiio also participates in the role of Katara and Ian Ousley in that of Sokka. It should be noted that the live-action series of Avatar the last Airbender For Netflix, it is not 100% attached to the original animated production.

That’s why the creators of the concept, Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko, decided to step away. Despite the above, it is evident that Netflix has made a tremendous investment to ensure the success of this program.

Many fans agree that what was seen in the first trailer of Avatar the last Airbender on Netflix is ​​much better than M. Night Shyamalan’s film adaptation.

Yes, that unfortunate production known as The Last Airbenderwhich was a critical and box office failure.

Other followers are more cautious about this, but it is true that Albert Kim, creative and executive producer of the series, took care of many of the details with his team.

Apart from Avatar the last Airbender We have more information about series in TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

