Thursday, December 16, 2021
Intelligence Laws How have the security police and military intelligence exercised their new intelligence rights? – HS will broadcast the briefing on the report live at around 2 p.m.

December 16, 2021
Policy|Intelligence laws

In the summer of 2019, the Supo Police and the Military Intelligence received a large number of new means of obtaining information, the use of which may violate fundamental rights. Parliament demanded a report on the matter, which has been completed.

Tuomo Pietiläinen HS

13:55

Parliament is receiving a report from the Government on the functioning of intelligence legislation. It includes a report on the functioning, effectiveness and efficiency of civilian and military intelligence legislation.

Experts from the Ministry of the Interior, the Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of Justice will report on the report live. The head of the National Security Unit will present the report at the press conference Petri Knape (Ministry of the Interior), Director of Legislation Hanna Nordström (Ministry of Defense) and Legislative Adviser Veli-Pekka Hautamäki (Ministry of Justice).

