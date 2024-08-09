Intel announced the postponement of its highly anticipated annual event, “Innovation 2024“, due to the current financial difficulties the company is facing. The event, which was supposed to offer a glimpse into the next generations of desktop and laptop CPUs, has been postponed to 2025.

Despite the postponement of Innovation 2024, Intel said it will continue to host smaller, more focused events throughout the year, such as webinars, hackathons, and meetups, as well as participate in other industry events. This strategy will allow the company to maintain contact with the developer and tech community while reducing costs.

The decision to postpone the event comes at a particularly delicate time for Intel. The company is facing a number of challenges, including instability issues with its high-end processors and the need to reduce costs, which has led to the layoff of about 15,000 employees.

An image from Intel Innovation 2022

The postponement of Innovation 2024 could have a negative impact on the release plans of Arrow Lake and Lunar Lake processors, especially considering that AMD has already released its Ryzen 9000 processors with super aggressive prices. However, Intel thanked its partners, sponsors, exhibitors and developer community for their commitment and support.

Intel Innovation 2024 could have been a good springboard to recover from a very complicated situation and perhaps communicate more transparently how the company wants to address the warranty extension for crashes on 13th and 14th generation CPUs. The strategy of focusing on smaller, more targeted events could, however, prove effective in maintaining contact with the technology community while keeping a lower profile.

