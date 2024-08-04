Once again, the balance of the Saturday night just passed is more than negative. A bad road accident occurred in the Modena area and involved six young people Boys. One of them, a 19-year-old boy, was killed in the crash.

Here’s what happened.

Tragic crash in the night: six young boys involved in the accident

Something terrible happened this night accident road in the Modena area. Some young boys aged between 19 and 26 were travelling in the direction of via Mazzone in Mortizzuolo of Mirandolain the province of Modena.

Everything was proceeding as usual until two cars, one BMW it’s a Yaris they collided with each other in an extremely violent manner. The two cars could not avoid the impact and the roar of the same immediately attracted the attention of those who lived nearby.

The witnesses immediately alerted the rescue and some injured were transported to the nearest hospital. Five of them suffered multiple injuries in the impact, while for a boy of only 19 years old there was nothing more to be done.

He was only 19 years old: goodbye Adam Cattabriga

As mentioned before, five of the six boys involved in the tragic accident remained wounded on impact, while for one of them things went much worse. A 19 year old boy from Poggio Renatico was left killed in the left.

Her name was Adam Cattabriga and was very well known in his area as he worked at a renowned Cafe of Finale Emilia. The news of his death shocked everyone, especially his friends and customers who he used to serve every day. Many messages of condolence arrived at the boy’s family, who is remembered with affection and with a smile on his face.

At the moment the police are trying to reconstruct the dynamics which have caused this terrible tragedy. At the moment there are still no answers regarding what happened, but we hope that in the next few hours everything will be clearer.