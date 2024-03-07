After 53 years in the world of acting, Marie Antoinette of the Snows, immortalized by her character Chilindrina in the emblematic series 'El chavo del 8', decided to hang up her costumes. The news, which has surprised and excited fans of several generations, was announced after the announcement of his latest theatrical participation in 'Los ojos de mi madre', a play that will premiere in Colombia and that promises to be a finishing touch to his career.

In this latest staging, the Mexican actress will play an elderly woman, a challenge that she finds “new and exciting.” According to what she shared with El Colombiano, this role represents a unique opportunity, since, for the first time, she will play a role in line with her current age. This revelation caused great interest, since it contrasts with the eternal image of her as a naughty girl that so characterized Don Ramón's daughter.

YOU CAN SEE: 'Without wanting to want': who is Pablo Cruz, the actor who will play Chespirito in the biopic?

Why will María Antonieta de las Nieves no longer play Chilindrina?

The decision of Marie Antoinette Saying goodbye to the stage was not easy. In his own words, he hopes that his farewell tour will be extensive and satisfactory, but he is aware of the limitations that his age imposes on his artistic performance. She wishes to avoid any situation that could be interpreted as embarrassing or undignifying to her audience and to herself. Therefore, she has chosen 'My Mother's Eggs' as the final act of her career, which marks Chilindrina's final goodbye, but without leaving aside the enthusiasm and energy that have always characterized her. .

La Chilindrina was one of the main characters of 'El chavo del 8'. Photo: composition LR/Televisa

“Yes, and I'll tell you why: I expect it to be a long tour, quite extensive. So, if I'm 74 years old, how much older can I be on stage? I don't want to give people pity, so 'My Mother's Eggs' is going to be the lastbecause that's how I would like to continue doing 'The chilindrina'it was not going to be with the same enthusiasm and energy of the dances and choreographies,” he told El Colombiano.

Will María Antonieta de las Nieves be in Chespirito's biographical series?

In June 2022, the actress stoked the curiosity of her followers by hinting at her participation in 'Without wanting to', the biographical series of Roberto Gómez Bolaños. Although she did not officially confirm her appearance, she hinted at her enthusiasm for being involved in the project being prepared by Roberto Gómez Fernández, son of the famous Chespirito.

Pablo Cruz, actor who will play Chespirito. Photo: Max

“Why do you think I'm so happy? They don't give me permission to say yes, but if I say no, it will be a very big lie. (…) I want everyone to be expectant because it is going to be a surprise and I am very happy that Roberto's son contacted me, that we had an understanding and that grudges are useless,” she said in conversation with El Universal.

YOU CAN SEE: 'El chavo del 8': how much money did Don Ramón owe Mr. Barriga for the 14 months of rent?

How old is Marie Antoinette de las Nieves?

At the moment, María Antonieta de las Nieves is 74 years old. This outstanding actress, singer and comedian has dedicated much of her life to entertainment, with a professional career that includes 18 recordings and countless memorable performances. Her decision to retire is influenced by her desire to conclude her career at a good time, to leave a legacy of joy and laughter that will last in the collective memory of Latin America and more countries.

#María #Antonieta #las #Nieves #goodbye #Chilindrina #quotI #don39t #feel #peoplequot